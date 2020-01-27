ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 251.2% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AEY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 45,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,504. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.76% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

