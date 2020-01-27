Adyen (ADYEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) recently:

1/22/2020 – Adyen was given a new €740.00 ($860.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Adyen was given a new €850.00 ($988.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Adyen was given a new €650.00 ($755.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Adyen was given a new €900.00 ($1,046.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Adyen was given a new €885.00 ($1,029.07) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

