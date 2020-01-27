Aeon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,169.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001867 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $5,169.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00746656 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.