AidCoin Market Cap Tops $743,379.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $743,379.00 and approximately $7,093.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.03473185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00199255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00125644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

