Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $244.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

