Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

