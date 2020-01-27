Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.
NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55.
Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.76.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
