Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 324,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KERN stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on KERN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

