Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 324,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KERN stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Akerna has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $72.65.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.
A number of analysts recently commented on KERN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
About Akerna
Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
