Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) Short Interest Up 95.8% in January

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKER traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,039. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.89. Akers Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 136.53% and a negative net margin of 359.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

