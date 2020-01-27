Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $101,906.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

