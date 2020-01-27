Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a market cap of $130.46 million and approximately $41.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.73 or 0.03265835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00200658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,071,342,214 coins and its circulating supply is 540,070,371 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

