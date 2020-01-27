Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.25. 20,626,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TH Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura set a $215.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

