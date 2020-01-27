Allena Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 325,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,909. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.