Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $908,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $32.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,433.90. 1,706,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

