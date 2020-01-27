Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,428.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The stock has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

