Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 7th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,470.49.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.