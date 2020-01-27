Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $1,769.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,527.47.

GOOG traded down $40.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,426.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,590. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

