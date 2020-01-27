AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.25

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 49117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Bank of America downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $699.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

