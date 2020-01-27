American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,140. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

