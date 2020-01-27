American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 3.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.74. 31,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,141. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $165.67 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

