Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNE. UBS Group raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony stock opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $72.95.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

