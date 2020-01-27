Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $278.25 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $280.56. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

