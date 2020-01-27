Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.