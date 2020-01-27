Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.14). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

In other Aduro BioTech news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

