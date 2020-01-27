Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $15.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.99 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.75 million to $52.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.45 million, with estimates ranging from $45.39 million to $49.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQST. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 414,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,827. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

