Analysts Anticipate Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek reported sales of $33.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $133.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

