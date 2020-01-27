Analysts Anticipate Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

HL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hecla Mining from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. 5,362,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,128. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a PEG ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 357,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 143,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.