Analysts Anticipate MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) to Announce ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.14 (Strong Buy) from the seven brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating on the company. MAG Silver’s rating score has improved by 3.4% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.37 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAG Silver an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,651. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

