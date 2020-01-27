Analysts Anticipate Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.38). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sientra’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Sientra has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $333.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sientra by 282.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

