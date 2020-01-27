Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. Alamos Gold reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 2,655,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

