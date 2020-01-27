Analysts Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.51. 504,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,755. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 92.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 100.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.