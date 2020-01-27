Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post $91.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.21 million. Lovesac reported sales of $64.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $232.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $232.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $295.18 million, with estimates ranging from $291.05 million to $301.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 162,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.19. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,170.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Insiders purchased 43,776 shares of company stock valued at $600,104 over the last ninety days. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lovesac by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lovesac by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

