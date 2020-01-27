Analysts Expect Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Post $0.47 EPS

Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Rocky Brands an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. ValuEngine raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Rocky Brands stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.46. Rocky Brands has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

In related news, Director James L. Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $124,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,440.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

