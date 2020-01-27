Analysts Expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Spirit Airlines posted earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $42.10 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

In other Spirit Airlines news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 42.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 50,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.