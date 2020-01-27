Analysts Expect Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a sell rating to the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.10 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Weidai an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weidai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Weidai stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Weidai has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

