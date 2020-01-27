Analysts Set Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $39.08

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHEF. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.23. The stock had a trading volume of 314,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

