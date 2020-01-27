Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Target Price at $8.30

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. 24,372,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,798. The company has a market cap of $384.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

