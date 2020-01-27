Analysts Set PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) PT at $23.50

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 2,558.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,118,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,465 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

