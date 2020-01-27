Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 26th (BHC, DIR.UN, DNLI, FTSV, HLI, LAZ, MELI, OSS, PTC, RRR)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, January 26th:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $720.00 target price on the stock.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. Noble Financial currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $104.00 target price on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

