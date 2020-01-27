Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dollar Tree (DLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

1/24/2020 – Dollar Tree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

1/22/2020 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

1/6/2020 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

12/21/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Dollar Tree had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/4/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/2/2019 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $87.63. 728,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Get Dollar Tree Inc alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,409.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 487,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,564,000 after purchasing an additional 455,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after purchasing an additional 222,464 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.