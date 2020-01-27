Analyzing AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY)

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 1.92% 4.09% 2.06% HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR and HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $36.47 billion 0.29 $991.12 million $3.69 9.78 HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 3.08 $574.15 million $2.38 16.64

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

