Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 74,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $297.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

