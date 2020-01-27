Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

AGTC traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $7.86. 712,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,196. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

