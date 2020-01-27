Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by MU Investments Co. Ltd.

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 4.6% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.52.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

