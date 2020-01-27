Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

