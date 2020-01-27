Aragon (ANT) 1-Day Volume Hits $15,425.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00007253 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Aragon has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $15,425.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Bittrex, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, GOPAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.