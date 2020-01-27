Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.47-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.22.

ARNC opened at $29.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. Arconic has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other Arconic news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

