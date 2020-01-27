Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000.

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

