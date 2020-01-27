Ares Management (ARES) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES):

1/17/2020 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Ares Management was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/13/2020 – Ares Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

1/6/2020 – Ares Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Ares Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,975. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ares Management by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

