Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 39.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 1.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

