Arizona State Retirement System Buys 700 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $177.13 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.87 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

